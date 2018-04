Five coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh

In latest developments, a passenger train in Madhya Pradesh has been derailed. As reported by the news agency ANI, as many as five coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train has been derailed on Saturday night. The incident took place between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

More details about the incident are awaited. So far, there has not been any reports of casualties.