WhatsApp updates: Soon you can share pictures in a bundle, also expect new calling screen features; here’s all you need to know

According to a few reports, WhatsApp might soon let you share all types of files with your friends and family, via the app on iOS and Android devices. But now a new report has suggested that the messaging app may slowly begin to roll out two new features which you probably wanted to see. According to the Android Beta testers, we can soon expect a feature called media bundling and another design change in the call screen on WhatsApp. According to a report by Android Police, Beta testers for the Android version of the app have reported on experiencing a change in the way pictures are shown to a recipient as well as the sender. This essentially means that WhatsApp users can send a collection of images to their WhatsApp contacts, and they will receive them as a bundle. Earlier, it used to be sent and received one after the other. This new feature will basically refine the sharing of multiple photos on the platform. It also, in a way, means that WhatsApp will give more space for shared photos.

Meanwhile, according to the report, there is another new update in the app but it is just a minor change to the WhatsApp call screen. According to the change, WhatsApp users will now be required to swipe up on the display screen instead of to the side, when they have to pick up a call. However, it has to be noted that these features are slowly being rolled out even for Android Beta users. We tried using the Beta version for Android but have not received the update till now. Recently, according to a report by WABetaInfo, users will be able to share any type of file on the app. It said that the messaging app has started distributing this feature for some users already. However, we still haven’t received that update either. We will have to wait for the update. It should be noted that you should wait for the feature to come on the regular Android device unless you are familiar with the Beta version, as you may become a witness to some lags and slow networks.

However, for now, it remains unclear if the feature will be rolled out to all users, or whether it will be made available in the beta version of the WhatsApp for further testing. The Facebook-owned company is also expected to out a new feature that will let you recall messages after they’ve been sent. As reported by WABetaInfo earlier this month, this Recall feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+ of the app and is only in testing as of now.

Meanwhile, in another WhatsApp related development, but related to India, Hike Messenger beat the popular app in launching a mobile wallet and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments for its registered users in India in partnership with Yes Bank. This launch was ahead of the proposed launch of similar services by the much larger multinational rival WhatsApp.