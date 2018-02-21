WhatsApp to launch new feature soon; find out what it is

The Facebook-owned Messaging application WhatsApp is set to launch new updates in the coming days. (Reuters)

The Facebook-owned Messaging application WhatsApp is set to launch new updates in the coming days. The company which is known to introduce the new features for Android first, will roll out the new features for windows phone this time. The application is reportedly testing new tickers as well as redesigned Stickers notification icon in WhatsApp beta for Windows. Apart from this, the platform can also add live location sharing feature to windows in the coming days.

This comes as a major news for the windows phone users as most of the new features by the company were first made available on either Android or iOS platforms. The latest feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo. It is currently being tested for version 2.18.24. This version is expected to bring live location sharing feature to windows phone which is already available for both Android and iOS. This feature allows users to share their live locations with friends or family members.

The feature lets users send their location to both personal and group chats. Not only that, Live location sharing feature also allow users to also choose the duration for which the location updates will be shared. Currently, the feature is in its beta version, and reports are that the stable build will hit Windows phone in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, there are others reports suggesting that WhatsApp is likely to introduce ‘group description’ feature for Android and Windows Phone users. The maximum length of the description, for now, is 500 characters. Currently, this feature is available only for Android users running WhatsApp Beta version 2.18.54 and Windows Phone users on beta version 2.18.28, but it will be soon rolled out to iOS users.

Using this feature, you can add a description for the group. When a new member is added to the group, he/she can read this description before joining the group. The group description will be visible right above the ‘Join Group’ button.