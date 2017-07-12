Reliance Jio new 4G data tariff: How does it compare with Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL offers

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea Cellular vs BSNL: Here is a comparison between the major network service providers, to help you decide which one to choose.

Reliance Jio has just launched its new plans where it has updated its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. After the closure of the Reliance Jio Summer Surprise, the network provider, in its new offer, has reduced the validity to 56 days from the earlier 84 days. Meanwhile, the earlier one launched on April 11 called Dhan Dhana Dhan has run its cycle of 90 days, and now the new tariff plan launched by Jio on Tuesday has become costlier by around 33 percent for consumers. The new rates offer 1 GB of data per day for a period of 56 days for a recharge of Rs 309 against the earlier 1 GB data for 84 days for a similar amount. For consumers still interested in availing the offer for 84 days, Jio has introduced a Rs 399 pack. While, the surge in prices comes as a breather for incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL, Jio’s rates still remain lower. Further, all voice calls on Jio continue to be free, which is not the case with other operators. Here is a comparison between the major network service providers, to help you decide which one to choose.

RELIANCE JIO: Prepaid plans- The earlier Rs 309 plan is still available with 1 GB data per day, but the validity period has been extended to 56 days. The daily FUP will remain the same. So, essentially, under the new plan, you will get 56 GB of data with the Rs 309 pack. Also, when it comes to the Rs 509 pack, there is a 56-day validity, with a daily FUP of 1GB data, which means you will get double the data (112 GB). Additionally, the Rs 999 plan now has a 90-day validity, while the Rs 1999 plan has 120-day validity, the Rs 4999 plan gets 210-day validity, and Rs 9999 plan gets 390 days of validity. This means the Rs 9999 plan gets you more than a year’s validity. The amount of 4G data on these plans is now 90 GB, 155 GB, 380 GB and 780 GB respectively. The telecom company has maintained the other plans at the same value, but now the first recharge benefit which extended validity and data offering is now deleted.

Reliance Jio postpaid plans: When it comes to Reliance Jio Post-Paid plans, the network provider has introduced a couple of new plans as well. Here also, the new plans start at Rs 349 and Rs 399. The first plan at Rs 349 comes with two months validity and 20 GB data. The second plan priced at Rs 399 offers 1GB per day with three months validity, which comes to a total of 90 GB for the total period. Reliance Jio’s Rs 309, Rs 509 and Rs 999 plan all now have a validity of two months, which means the data is doubled. So in the Rs 309 plan, you are getting 60 GB data, Rs 509 plan is giving 120 GB data, while the Rs 999 will give 90 GB data. However, the most premium postpaid plan will not include any daily data cap.

AIRTEL: Airtel has some amazing new offers for its post paid customers. Airtel has just announced that now customers can carry forward unused data of up to 200 GB per customer per month. Under Project Next, Airtel will revamp its stores, launch mobile handset protection schemes, allow transfer of unused mobile data to next month for postpaid users and pooling of postpaid plan within a family. Meanwhile, Airtel has a Rs 399 recharge plan which provides users with unlimited local and STD calls alongside 1GB 4G data daily. The plan is valid for 70 days. Meanwhile, in the Rs 345 plan, the 1GB data limit per day has increased to 2GB, while the unlimited local and STD calling features stay. Similarly, there is a Rs 549 plan which has unlimited local and STD call feature including 2.5GB data usage per day. Meanwhile, under a new Rs 244 offer, Airtel users are able to avail 1GB data per day for 70 days. This one comes with unlimited STD and local calls, yet there is a maximum limit of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls daily, and 1200 minutes of free calls on the network per week. Meanwhile, in the Rs 399 pack, there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period. Calls made to the same network will have a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. Airtel also has some data only plans for Rs 29 and Rs 98. The Rs 29 plan offers 200MB 3G/4G data for 30 days, while users will get 1GB 2G data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 98.

Additionally, Airtel has extended its Monsoon Surprise offer by another three months for the postpaid users, giving them yet another opportunity to claim extra 30 GB data (10GB per month for three months). In order to get this offer, postpaid subscribers will have to go to the MyAirtel application on their smartphones.

Also, talktime-only plans like Rs 90 and Rs 120 are also available for Airtel subscribers. While Rs 120 recharge pack will provide customers with full talktime with unlimited validity and they will get Rs 83 talktime if they recharge with Rs 90.

Vodafone: Vodafone had recently announced a new tariff plan called SuperNight, and it is offering unlimited 3G/4G data for usage and download for five hours. The new plan is available only to Vodafone pre-paid customers and is priced at Rs 29. The Vodafone SuperNight plan is applicable between 1 am and 6 am. The unlimited data offer on SuperNight can be best used to browse and download a range of content from Vodafone Play too. The SuperNight packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The customers can also dial *444*4# to activate the pack. Vodafone has reportedly been investing significantly in building Vodafone SuperNetTM, its internet network, offering HD Voice quality across its entire network and super mobile broadband experience across the country.

IDEA CELLULAR: Idea Cellular has also brought new offers to the table. Idea, which had announced a merger with Vodafone, is offering its subscribers 79GB of data for Rs 396. The 70GB free data that Idea Cellular is offering, is for its 3G users for a period of 70 days. Additionally, the company is also offering free local and STD Idea to Idea calling, with a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. After the daily or weekly limit is exhausted by the user, they will be charged at 30 paise per minute. The pack also includes 3000 minutes of local and STD calls on other networks. There is also a 1GB FUP limit on data usage and the user will be charged once the limit for the day is exhausted.

BSNL: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new offer, where it is offering 2GB of internet data per day as well as unlimited voice calls to its subscribers. The telecom network has rolled out a new plan under the name ‘BSNL Sixer’, and you can now get unlimited voice calling along with 2GB data per day for Rs 666 if you are a prepaid user.

BSNL’s offer of unlimited voice call feature to any network and internet data is valid for 60 days. This essentially means you can avail a total of 120GB of data at Rs 666. After the Rs 666 plan gets exhausted, BSNL prepaid subscribers have the option select the state-run network provider’s other tariff plans like ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’ as well as the recently launched ‘CHAUKKA -444’.

BSNL Postpaid: BSNL has also added some additional data offer for its post-paid users. Users who avail the Rs 99 plan will be provided with 250MB of data. Earlier there were no added benefits. BSNL postpaid subscribers who purchase the Rs 225 plan will be provided with 1GB data, while earlier it was 200MB. Under the Rs 325 plan, users will get 2GB of data, while before this it was compared to just 250MB data. Subscribers enrolled under Rs 525 plan and Rs 725 plan will now be provided with 3GB, (before this it was 500MB) and 5GB data (originally 1GB).