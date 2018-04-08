Just like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger to let you ‘unsend’ messages after Mark Zuckerberg caught deleting his own

Facebook messenger is all set to bring out a new feature that will let you recall or ‘unsend’ the message you have sent.

Facebook messenger is all set to bring out a new feature that will let you recall or ‘unsend’ the message you have sent. As per TechCrunch, Mark Zuckerberg-owned company has planned to come up with an “unsend” feature in a couple of months. The report says that Facebook is considering how to build the product. However, there was no mention of the exact timeline of the new feature making it to Facebook messenger.

As of now, Facebook Messenger has a Secret Conversation mode. With this, more users have the authority to set a timer on when messages will self-destruct. However, all participants in that particular conversation should be notified about the details of the thread’s expiration.

Meanwhile, Facebook is under fire again as some of the messages sent to Facebook employees by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the messaging app have been reported to be deleted. On Friday, TechCrunch quoted as many as three sources confirming that the old Facebook messages they had received from Zuckerberg disappeared from their inboxes, while their own replies to him “conspicuously remain”. The report further said, “Facebook never publicly disclosed the removal of messages from users’ inboxes, nor privately informed the recipients. That raises the question of whether this was a breach of user trust.”

Facebook recently confirmed the company scans photos and links you send on messenger. The Facebook CEO said this after an interview was published with questions being raised about Messenger’s practices and privacy.

This feature has already made its way to another app which is owned by Facebook. WhatsApp came up with this feature last year in November where a user was given 420 seconds or seven minutes to delete a sent message. However, later WhatsApp updated its feature, allowing users to delete a sent message in 4096 seconds, that is, 68 minutes and 16 seconds to be exact.