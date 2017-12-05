Google doodle celebrates 50 years of children coding language

Today’s Google Doodle is done as a part of Computer Science Education Week.

In the first move by tech giant Google, the company launched its first-ever coding doodle by ‘Coding for Carrots’ in the honour of completing 50 years of the first introduction of kids coding languages. The interactive doodle which can be seen on the Google homepage shows how to code in an interactive and fun manner. With help of a small rabbit, the doodle teaches the users how to code. The doodle allows users to help an animated rabbit navigate a block maze. Google has done this as a part of Computer Science Education Week.

The task of this doodle is to help the main character, a rabbit, to reach carrots by dragging and dropping programming blocks in the mentioned space and hitting the play button. The game celebrates the beginning of Computer Science Education Week which happens to be one of the projects run that is run by the tech giant. This particular doodle is made with the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and researchers from MIT Scratch.

In Indian school curriculum, the basic form of any computer language is encouraged from the start. From SQL to LOGO and BASIC. HTML, C, C++, Python, Ruby etc are taught in the school since as early as high school. Code.org is a US-based NGO which helps in promoting the computer programming education. The NGO estimates that there will be 10 lakh computer science jobs by 2020.

Earlier, Google uses to celebrate the birthday of known and lesser-known celebrities but this interesting move by Google has been hit by the users which allows them to learn and have fun at the same time.

During the Computer Science Education Week, Code.org is seen encouraging students and educators to take part in Hour of Code. This is a one-hour introduction to computer science that aims to “demystify code” and teach its basic principles.

A statistic from Code.org states that 71 per cent of all new jobs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), but just 8 per cent of all STEM graduates are in computer science.

