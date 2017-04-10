Chinese firm lephone unveils new 4G smartphone in India

Lephone 4G smart phone. (Reuters)

Chinese smartphone-maker lephone on Monday launched its latest smartphone lephone W7 in India at Rs 4,599 that supports 22 regional languages.

The device is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and has 8GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded up to 32GB using a micro-SD card.

“With the launch of lephone W7, we intend to get premium devices into the hands of consumers at affordable rates while ensuring consumers benefit from all the latest specifications,” said Vinod Pandit, Business Head, lephone Technology, in a statement.

The five-inch smartphone has a 2MP front snapper for selfies and video calling along with 5MP auto-focus rear-camera, including an LED flash.