Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and records are going hand in hand. But what he did by winning the Player of the Series award against Zimbabwe, is by far his best achievement in international cricket by any stretch of imagination.

At the age of 15 years and 121 days, not only did Sooryavanshi become the youngest ever to win the Player of the Series award, but also beat the legends of India batting-Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on two very different accounts.

The Youngest Player of the Series in International Cricket History

Finishing as the leading run-scorer of the three-match series with 151 runs, the left-handed opener became the youngest cricketer ever to earn a Player of the Series award in men’s international cricket.

The Zimbabwe Blitzkrieg

1st T20I: Became the youngest player in international cricket history, and the youngest from a Full Member nation, to score a T20I half-century, reaching fifty in a record 18 balls before falling for 50 off 19.

2nd T20I: Provided a rapid start with a crisp 20 off 9 balls to set up a massive 219/5 total.

3rd T20I: Anchored India’s 192-run total with a match-winning 81 off 49 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes), earning his lone Player of the Match award of the series.

Leaving Legends Behind: How Sooryavanshi Trumps the Icons

To appreciate the scale of Sooryavanshi’s early rise, one has to compare his timeline against India’s greatest batting icons at the point each of them first won an individual Player of the Series award.

On age, Sooryavanshi leaves all three so far behind that the gap now runs into decades combined. Tendulkar was 21 years and 195 days old when he won his first Player of the Series award, for his all-round showing (285 runs and 8 wickets) in the 1994 Wills World Series, a home ODI tri-series against West Indies and New Zealand.

Kohli was 23 years and 276 days when he swept both the ODI and T20I series honours on India’s tour of Sri Lanka in August 2012.

Dhoni was the oldest of the three at 24 years and 128 days, claiming his first Player of the Series honour in the 2005 home series against Sri Lanka, highlighted by his then-record 183* in Jaipur.

Sooryavanshi, at 15 years and 121 days, is younger than Tendulkar’s mark by nearly six years, and by Kohli and Dhoni by close to nine.

On the scale of time taken to reach the feat, the gap is just as stark. Tendulkar needed almost five years and 78 ODIs before his talent finally converted into a series-defining performance.

The modern-meastro Kohli took nearly four years from his 2008 debut to his first Player of the Series in 2012. Destructive Dhoni was the quickest of the trio historically, needing about 11 months from his December 2004 debut to his October-November 2005 breakthrough.

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But the Bihar boy, Sooryavanshi has beaten even Dhoni’s turnaround by a distance, needing just his second international series to achieve what took India’s most decorated batters months or years to do.

Table: Showing Iconic Indian Players and their age of winning maiden Player of the Series award in international cricket