BHIM app reaches top of Google charts; Nandan Nilekani says ‘dream debut’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘BHIM’ mobile App to make digital payments and transactions easier for citizens and it is now at the top of the charts of Google Play store. Named after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the ‘BHIM’ App is currently available for only android smartphones. Bharat Interface for Money is an app which enables you to make quick and easy payments and transactions using Search Results Unified Payment Interface UPI. According to the PM Modi, the BHIM app will allow the users to make cashless payments using their smartphones in a ‘fast, secure and reliable’ way. The payments app based on Aadhaar has been developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). Meanwhile, former Aadhaar chairman Nandan Nilekani tweeted, “#BHIM from @NPCI_NPCI races to the top of the charts! Dream debut!”

PM Modi had launched the new App at the ‘DigiDhan Mela’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The app by the Indian government is inter-operable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications, and bank accounts. PM Modi, at the event, said, “Download it on a smartphone or on a feature phone. It is not necessary to have the internet for this app. In the next two weeks, one more work is being done, which will increase the power of BHIM so much that you would be able to withdraw money even with your fingerprints.”

#BHIM from @NPCI_NPCI races to the top of the charts! Dream debut! http://t.co/I9t2C3G5cV — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) January 1, 2017

BHIM app is the Indian government’s latest app to push India towards a cashless or ‘less-cash’ society. After downloading the BHIM app from the Play store, the user has to register his/her bank account and set up a UPI Pin for it. Your mobile number will then become the payment address and once you are registered, you can begin transacting using the BHIM app.