Murugappa Group company CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday disclosed a suspected cyber event involving its IT systems, but said the incident had not impacted its core systems or operations.

“In accordance with best practices, the Company is working closely with a specialised team of external and internal cybersecurity experts to assist in investigations, remediation and mitigation,” CG Power said in a stock exchange filing. The company has also notified the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about the incident, in line with regulatory requirements.

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Mumbai-headquartered CG Power is an 89-year-old engineering company with operations spanning power systems, industrial systems and semiconductor solutions. The company has been part of the Murugappa Group since November 2020.

CG Power entered the semiconductor business with the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Axiro in FY25 and subsequently set up CG Semi, its semiconductor joint venture. In July, CG Semi commenced production at its ₹7,600-crore outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The facility is targeting an annual production capacity of 300 million units, marking CG Power’s expansion into high-tech manufacturing.