Rehash: This start-up empowers the consumer with technology to simplify post-buy product management

Shruti Sinha

Rehash is a digital platform to enrich consumer experience after you buy products (home appliances and electronics). “It is a single online platform which connects the consumers to brands/resellers/recyclers with just a click of a button,” says Shruti Sinha, co-founder and chief operating officer, Rehash Technologies, based out of Bengaluru. “It is an automated process and there is no human intervention involved. Human error occurs due to many layers of process and this is eliminated on Rehash resulting in better trust, transparency and efficiency.”

Sinha explains the origin of the idea behind her start-up: “We are empowering consumers with technology to simplify post-buy product management. The real journey of a product starts after it is purchased and the real consumer experience is with the customer when he needs, being attentive to customer needs and making every process automated and simple.”

The start-up was launched in September, 2015 by Sathya Narayana and Shruti Sinha. Narayana has a technology background with more than 13 years of experience as a infrastructure specialist, predominantly in data storage solutions and as disaster recovery architect. Sinha has over 12 years of experience in business development, operations and various customer service support roles.

Prior to Rehash, the two founders were running a facility management company rendering services in electrical, plumbing and carpentry. Sinha says, “Everyday consumers would request for product/appliances services rather than the services which we were offering. This triggered the idea of Rehash. There are various platforms to buy products, be it online or offline, but there is no single platform to manage product lifecycle after we buy it.”

Rehash enables a consumer to store her invoice and annual maintenance contract digitally and receive notifications for service due/contract renewal. Rehash is a bridge between a consumer and brand/reseller/recycler. It automates all post-sale process for repair, renewal of warranty/AMC, building a post-sale technology ecosystem for repair, renew, resell and recycle.

The start-up raised angel funding of $100,000 in early 2016. “We have partnered with six marquee brands in India including Carrier, IFB and Panasonic. Our platform is product and region-agnostic,” she adds.

“A world-class solution needs a world-class infrastructure and there is no compromise in that regard. Rehash platform is hosted on Oracle cloud services. It is a highly scalable and secure infrastructure. Being a part of Oracle Accelerator Programme has given us access to some of the best technology advice from the experts at Oracle. As a start-up, being mentored and access to Oracle clientele simply boosts us to the growth trajectory,” she says.