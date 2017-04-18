Pune Metro construction tender: Afcon Infra, Simplex Infra, NCC Ltd, Gayatri Projects short-listed

Four companies have been short-listed for the first of the construction tenders for Pune Metro. Afcon Infrastructure Ltd, Simplex Infrastructure Ltd, NCC Ltd and Gayatri Projects have made it to the next round. While Afcons, Simplex and NCC have made separate bids, Gayatri Projects and Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC) have bid as JV partners for this project.

According to Brijesh Dixit, MD, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), these four bids have qualified and the technical scrutiny of these bids are in progress. “We expect to finalise the final winner in a week’s time and start construction much earlier than the scheduled start in May 2017,” Dixit said.

“We are following the two-packet tendering system. The first is the technical packet and the second is a price packet. Only those who become eligible and meet all turn-over, experience and financial capability criteria will be short-listed and only their price packets will be opened and they will win the project,” Dixit said. Companies can get into JVs in case they do not individually become eligible for the project and there is a provision to enable this, Dixit said.

The bidding was held for the construction of elevated metro rail viaduct of 10.795 kms from Pimpri Chinchwad to Range Hills. This is the first stretch on the North-South corridor for which the tender was floated. The `11,420-crore high capacity Pune Metro project is being executed by Maha Metro, government of India and Maharashtra government JV.

Pune Metro Phase I has two corridors running East-West and North-South–a 16.59 -km line from PCMC to Swargate and 14.93-km from Vanaz to Ramwadi. The line will be elevated with 5 kms running underground section with 31 stations.

Maha Metro is executing the Nagpur Metro project which is already in advanced stage with constructions in full swing.