OYO, Ola Money tie-up to enable seamless payment and mobility options

Largest hotel network OYO on Wednesday announced its partnership with Ola Money, the digital payment solution from Ola, India’s most popular mobile app for transportation. Under the partnership, OYO customers will be enabled to make one-touch payments for their hotel rooms through Ola Money wallet for both web and app bookings. “OYO is committed to provide customers a hassle-free stay experience enabled by technology. Our partnership with Ola Money – one of the largest digital wallets in the country- will make payments more convenient by offering greater choice. The experience complements our three-tap booking flow and the option to pre-book an Ola cab will further enhance the value proposition for the customer, making the travel and stay experience more seamless,” said VP Growth and Marketing OYO, Vishal Jain.

“The strategic partnership with OYO not only widens our user base by reaching out to millions of OYO users but is a step towards creating a holistic ecosystem that enables greater convenience in payment and addresses the last mile connectivity for millions of customers,” said Vice President Alliances at Ola, Anuj Sahai.

Ola Money can be used for bookings via OYO app and web platforms, as a seamless payments experience. The integration further lets customers pre-book an Ola cab while booking a hotel across OYO’s network of 70,000 rooms in 7,000 hotels. Both OYO and Ola enjoy a wide network reach with presence in over 200 and 100 cities, respectively.

The partnership will ensure hassle-free stays with seamless intra-city transport in addition to offering a convenient and secure way of payment. The growth of sharing economy in India has led to the unprecedented demand for models such as Ola and OYO who have used innovations to enable scale and disrupt the on-demand ecosystem.

With both the companies already catering to the large base of customers within the travel industry, further collaboration and deeper integration through technology is a step towards creating a seamless, transparent and convenient accommodation and mobility platform for millions of users.