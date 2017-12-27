L&T bags orders worth Rs 3,355 cr

The first is an order from India International Convention & Exhibition Centre to design and construct an international convention and expo centre (IICC) over 89 hectares in Dwarka, New Delhi. (Reuters)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its building and factories business has won orders totalling Rs 3,355 crore. This includes three prominent projects. The first is an order from India International Convention & Exhibition Centre to design and construct an international convention and expo centre (IICC) over 89 hectares in Dwarka, New Delhi. The centre will feature world-class infrastructure facilities like exhibition spaces, convention areas, hotels, commercial offices, retail spaces and a 20,000 capacity multi-purpose arena. The second project entails construction of a large retail development in Navi Mumbai for IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer. The project, construction for which is slated to start in early 2018, will offer two levels of parking, two levels of retail, one level of double height warehouse and a section for food and beverage. The third order is to construct the prestigious Viveka Tirtha — Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence in Kolkata. The auditorium of Viveka Tirtha will be a replica of the famous Art Institute of Chicago, US.