Apollo, RMS launch cell therapy for orthopaedic patients

Apollo Hospitals has tied up with biotechnology firm Regenerative Medical Services (RMS) to launch cell therapy for bone and cartilage defects. The companies, however, did not share the financial details of the partnership. The two cell therapy products – Ossron and Chondron – will address the unmet clinical needs in the bone and cartilage treatments respectively, the companies said. As part of the pact, the treatment will be made available across all Apollo Hospitals within next six months. “Our hospitals provide the best medical outcomes at very affordable rates, that is the reason that people from around 150 countries come to India for treatment”, Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Prathap C Reddy told reporters here today. Apollo’s association with Regenerative Medical Services is a step to inspire talent in India to further the advancement in developing innovative healthcare treatments to reduce the growing disease burden in the country, he added.

RMS Founder and CEO Yash Sanghavi said it has taken eight years of effort and innovative research to develop the two products that will change the modalities for bone and cartilage treatment in India. Apollo Hospitals has 9,215 beds across 64 hospitals. It also has 2,500 pharmacies, over 90 primary care and diagnostic clinics and more than 110 telemedicine centres.