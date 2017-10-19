Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: UP CM visits Ram Janmabhoomi, says Opposition should not interfere in his personal faith

Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a dig at opposition parties saying he has personal faith and the opposition should not interfere in this matter even as he visited Ram Janmabhoomi. (ANI image)

Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a dig at opposition parties saying he has personal faith and the opposition should not interfere in this matter even as he visited Ram Janmabhoomi. Adityanath, who is in Ayodhya, asserted that as a Chief Minister, it was his duty and he was committed towards development of every place of the state, according to ANI report. The UP CM said that many worshipers across the country and around the world visit Ram Janmabhoomi and he went there to inspect security and cleanliness. CM Aditynath visited Sugriva temple and Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya this morning.

Yesterday, Adityanath had also asked critics not to see any political designs behind his government’s efforts to develop this temple town. “Ram Rajya means progress, abolition of poverty and no discrimination,” CM Yogi Adityanath said. The state government wants to realise the dream of a ‘Ram Rajya’ through development, he asserted. In a speech that began amid shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ at his government’s mega ‘Deepotsav’ event, Adityanath hit out at critics saying there were some who opposed all his actions no matter what he did. A total of 1.71 lakh earthen lamps glittered on the bank of river Sarayu while a blue chopper decorated as the mythological ‘Pushpak Viman’ descended on the Ram Katha Park with artistes decked up to resemble Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman at the event.

With grand Diwali show in Ayodhya, CM promises Ram Rajya; Oppn slams Yogi & calls visit an effort to deflect from failures #DiwaliWithRam pic.twitter.com/FoM9JylgU0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 19, 2017

The chief minister said he wanted to restore the ancient glory of Ayodhya. Referring to the 1.71 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of river Sarayu, Adityanath said the figure matched the population under the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam. Officials said 1.71 lakh earthen lamps at a single event could enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Among other major attractions at the grand event was a 22-minute laser show, with special sound effects, on Ramayana. Adityanath said this was first of the four phases planned for Ayodhya and similar development would be carried out in other places as well.