  3. Wife disconnects WiFi connection, husband gets angry, punches her indiscriminately; complaint lodged in Hyderabad

Wife disconnects WiFi connection, husband gets angry, punches her indiscriminately; complaint lodged in Hyderabad

A woman was beaten up by her husband allegedly over switching off the WiFi connection to force him to go to sleep in Somajiguda area here, police said.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: March 8, 2018 5:14 PM
womens day, wifi connection, woman beat husband, Somajiguda, Reshma Sultana, international womens day Reshma Sultana reportedly switched off the connection on Wednesday night following which her husband got angry and punched her indiscriminately, according to a complaint lodged by Sultana’s mother. (IE)

A woman was beaten up by her husband allegedly over switching off the WiFi connection to force him to go to sleep in Somajiguda area here, police said. Reshma Sultana reportedly switched off the connection on Wednesday night following which her husband got angry and punched her indiscriminately, according to a complaint lodged by Sultana’s mother.

Sultana, a mother of three, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. She suffered injuries on her chest, face and head. A police officer said the couple had marital disputes and counselling is going on before a decision is taken on registering a case and arresting the husband.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top