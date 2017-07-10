Who is Sandeep Sharma Alias Adil, the UP resident arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module and arrested a man who has been identified as Sandeep Sharma alias Adil. (ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module and arrested a man who has been identified as Sandeep Sharma alias Adil. Sandeep’s alleged involvement in the activities of the terror group led to his arrest by the J&K police. According to an India.com report, he was part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba module that was involved in the killing of a SHO along with five other policemen. Here is all you want know about Sandeep Sharma alias Adil –

Sandeep Sharma is said to be the first non-local person to be a part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group operating in Kashmir. Shakoor is the name of the person through whom Sandeep Sharma got in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was a close associate of Bashir Lashkari, who was killed on July 1. He stayed in the same house where Lashkari took shelter. The accused used the name Adil in Kashmir where he was allegedly involved in the terror activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He helped other terrorists in the module to loot ATMs and carry out attacks on security forces.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI shared a notification saying, “UP resident Sandeep Sharma, a part of Lashkar module has been apprehended by J&K Police.” IGP Munir Khan said, “Sandeep Sharma, son of Ram Sharma from UP was apprehended from Muzaffarnagar. Lashkar has become hub of criminals.” He added, “To the locals, he (Sandeep) used the name Adil. He lived with two identities.” Munir Khan while addressing the media after apprehending Sandeep Sharma also said, “that Lashkar was running criminal gangs involved in bank robberies and other criminal acts and has become hub for anti-social elements.” According to him, Sandeep was involved in many ‘immoral’ activities that took place in the area.