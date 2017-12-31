Who is OP Singh, the officer appointed as new Uttar Pradesh DGP by Yogi Adityanath government

Om Prakash Singh has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government. (Twitter)

Om Prakash Singh has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government. Singh will be succeeding incumbent DGP Sulkhan Singh whose term will end on Sunday. Om Prakash Singh, currently posted as DG CISF, is an IPS officer of 1983 batch. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar on Sunday said, “On recommendations of the committee headed by UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, principal secretary home, and principal secretary to chief minister, the state government has requested Government of India to make available services of Om Prakash Singh presently posted as DG CISF to take over as DG Police”. Arvind Kumar also said that till Om Prakash takes over as DGP, Anand Kumar who is the additional director general will look after day-to-day affairs.

Who is OP Singh?

Om Prakash Singh is an alumnus of St. Xavier’s College and Delhi University and holds a Master Degree in Political Science along with an M.Phil degree from Madras University. He passed from the IPS batch of 1983. Singh has taken responsibility of several key positions in UP and Govt. of India concerning issues of internal security, crime investigation, law & order, intelligence and has managed events like Kumbh Mela at Allahabad.

As Director General of National Disaster Response Force, he has handled successfully major disasters like J&K Floods, Nepal Earthquake, Cyclone Hudhud and Chennai Urban floods and diligently motivated his response teams to carry out rescue operations saving lives of thousands of distressed and marooned victims. As Chief of Police at Lakhimpur Kheri, he developed key strategies to deal with terrorism and successfully snuffed out terrorist activities in 1992-93. As Chief of Police at Lucknow, he settled long-standing Shia-Sunni disputes over religious processions for which he was honoured by UP Govt in 1998.

He has been awarded with Indian Police Medal for Gallantry, Indian Police Medal for Distinguished Services and Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services. While working in NDRF, he was given Distinguished Leadership Award for Disaster Resilience. He was also conferred with “Exceptional Contribution Award-2016” for successfully leading the disaster relief operations during unprecedented floods in J&K (2014) and Chennai (2015) and earthquake in Nepal (2015) besides reconstructing security structure of major airports in the country.