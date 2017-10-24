What is Bharatmala project? 10 points to know about PM Narendra Modi’s most ambitious Rs 10 trillion highway development plan

Bharatmala Pariyojana is an umbrella highway development programme. (Representative Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has formally approved the Phase-1 of one of India's biggest highway development plan – the Bharatmala project. Under the phase-1 of the massive project, a total of around 34,800-km of roads at an investment of over Rs 5.35 lakh crores would be constructed by 2022.

Here are 10 things you should know about the ambitious project:

• In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in August this year, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan had said the government had identified 44 Economic Corridors for development or improvement under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

• Radhakrishnan had said that the 44 corridors carry high volume of traffic.

• Under the Phase–I of Bharatmala Pariyojana (project), it has been proposed to develop 9,000 km of Economic Corridors, Radhakrishnan had said.

• According to the minister, NHAI has already awarded or is in the process of awarding 30 consultancy packages for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) of about 9,300 km roads included in Bharatmala Pariyojana comprising Economic Corridors, Inter Corridor, Feeder Routes, International Connectivity and Coastal Roads.

• Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya had informed the Rajya Sabha that the ministry had identified 208 sites for construction of Road Over Bridges (ROB) on National Highways under a separate Setu Bharatam Scheme of Ministry.

• The overall Bharatmala project is estimated to cost around Rs 10 trillion.

• The Public Investment Board (PIB) had approved the phase-1 of the project in June this year.

• Bharatmala project is likely to trigger the next wave of highway development in India.

• The Bharatmala project is also expected to boost the associated industries like cement and steel sectors; and generate lakhs of jobs.

• The Bharatmala project will also benefit the freight and logistics industry. Along with the rollout of GST, the project will further facilitate in bringing down the logistics cost and make Modi government’s other schemes like ‘Make-in-India’ more competitive and attractive to investors.