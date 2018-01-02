What did Narendra Modi government do to make India a global ‘soft power’? Sushma Swaraj to tell Parliamentary Committee

India gears up to become global ‘soft power’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is gearing up its effort to leave an omnipresent cultural imprint of India and make the country rise as the biggest ‘soft power’ of the world. Sushma Swaraj-led External Affairs Ministry is framing a dedicated plan for the same, as per a report by Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar. The Ministry’s effort to make India a cultural global power is likely to be monitored by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on January 3, as per the report. The committee will take note of the groundwork done by the Ministry. A list of recommendations was also handed over by the Committee to the Ministry in this regard and progress on the same is also expected to be scrutinised tomorrow. Reportedly, the MEA had earlier highlighted the “lack of funds” as hurdles in achieving the desired results during a meeting of a Parliamentary panel. Notably, China has put aside a huge budget for the same.

As of now, for India, the Indian Council for Cultural Research undertakes various cultural missions across the world, however, the council, at present, is reported to be struggling with lack of proper funds. As per the report, China will be infusing a whopping total of $20 billion in a bid to boost cultural diplomacy, while Indian budget for the same is told to be around Rs 215 crores. China has been expanding its cultural arm claiming Buddhism and establishing as many as 250 Confucius (ancient Chinese teacher, editor, politician, and philosopher) Centre across the world.

Nonetheless, India has much in store to reclaim the throne of a ‘Globlal Soft Power’. Here is a list of the populars from India:-

Buddhism– Buddhism is a world religion, which arose in and around the ancient Kingdom of Magadha (today’s Bihar). Thus, India can lead from the front when it comes to Buddhist spirituality.

Yoga– As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already said Yoga is India’s gift to the world. Today, Yoga centres can be found in almost all countries of the First World.

Nowruz– Indian festival Nowruz (celebrated by Parsi) was introduced into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations. UN also declared March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz.

Kumbh Mela– India’s Kumbh Mela has been recognised by UNESCO as an “intangible cultural heritage of humanity”.

Indian Cinema and TV– Indian Cinema and Television serials are enjoyed across the world. Aamir Khan’s Dangal had set the box-office rolling in China last year while Shah Rukh Khan movies are eagerly awaited in many countries of Europe.

Mahatma Gandhi– The path of truth and non-violence preached by Mahatma Gandhi had been held in high regards by many world leaders and continues to be guiding light for the world.

Apart from these India’s diversity and traditions are also major attractions for the rest of the world.