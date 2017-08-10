Watch: How PM Narendra Modi said goodbye to Hamid Ansari, a day after Vice-President claimed ‘Muslims Insecure’

PM Narendra Modi noted that Hamid Ansari comes from a family which has been in public life for about 100 years and that his grand parents had served as the head of a national party or in the Constituent Assembly. (PTI)

A day after outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari said in an interview that there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to Ansari. The Vice-President’s second 5-year tenure ended today. PM Modi said that Ansari’s diplomatic stint in West Asia influenced him. Also, Ansari would now be free to freely pursue his “basic ideology” after shedding Constitutional duties, PM Modi said. “On behalf of the citizens and both Houses of Parliament, I express gratitude for the services you have rendered as Vice-President of the nation,” Modi said. The Prime Minister hoped that Ansari would “continue to guide the nation in moving forward on the path laid down by the Constitution.”

PM Modi noted that Ansari comes from a family which has been in public life for about 100 years and that his grand parents had served as the head of a national party or in the Constituent Assembly. “You come from a family whose ancestors were associated at some of point of time with the Congress party and the ‘khilafat movement’,” he said.

Talking about the diplomatic career of 80-year-old Ansari, PM Modi said, “A major part of your career was associated with West Asia as a diplomat. You spent many years of your life in that circle, in that atmosphere, in that ideology, in that debate and lived among such people,” he said.

Watch PM Modi bids farewell to Vice-President Hamid Ansari

Even after retirement from service, Ansari’s work remained in the “same circle” as he worked with the Minority Commission and Aligarh Muslim University. “But during these 10 years (as Vice President), you had

to deal with a different kind of responsibility (in running the House). Every moment, you had to remain confined to the Constitution and you made a good effort to fulfill it.

“There may have been some struggle within you (all these years) but from now onwards, you won’t have to face this dilemma. You will have a feeling of freedom and you will get an opportunity to work, think and talk according to your basic ideology,” PM Modi said.

Modi also noted that the outgoing Chairman has kept himself physically fit and suggested the latter should pen down his thoughts on how the functioning of the Upper House can be made more effective.