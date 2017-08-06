Vijender Singh defeats Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali; Baba Ramdev says same will happen in Doklam

This post was in connection with the month-long stand-off between India and China in the Doklam area of Sikkim. (Image: Twitter)

Soon after Vijender Singh defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali in the unified WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight bout, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian boxing sensation and said that Beijing will experience a similar defeat in Doklam. “Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam #BattleGroundAsia,” Ramdev wrote in his tweet. This post was in connection with the month-long stand-off between India and China in the Doklam area of Sikkim.

This is not for the first time that Patanjali Group supremo has expressed his views against the increasing tussle alongside the border areas. Recently, Ramdev has urged the people of the country to boycott Chinese products. Speaking to ANI, the Yoga Guru had said, “China is openly supporting the terrorists of Pakistan. We need to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and for this firstly we have to merge Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India and secondly every Indian should boycott China made products whether it be mobile, watches, cars, or toys.” He also urged the political parties to come together on this issue keeping aside their rivalry.

Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/d7kwncuvgQ — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) August 5, 2017

It was not just Ramdev who shared his views after the WBO match. Even Vijender Singh had a take on the rough-and-tumble situation between the two countries. Singh’s stand was however different. The boxing star offered to return the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title to China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali and urged both the countries to maintain peace at the border.

“I don’t want this title. I want to give it back to Zulpikar. I want to dedicate this win to India-China friendship. There is some tension at the border, need peace,” India Today quoted him saying after bagging the belt.