Vice President election result: Gopalkrishna Gandhi congratulates Venkaiah Naidu, says he is more than satisfied

After losing the election, Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi today congratulated Venkaiah Naidu for victory and wished him all the best for his new office. He also thanked all the leaders who voted for him and said he more than “satisfied,” as per ANI. Talking to reporters, Gandhi said today’s election saw two victories. One, he said, of Naidu and another of free speech. Gandhi added, “The second victory belongs to all the people of India,” as per PTI. After his win, the Vice President elect Naidu said, ” I promise to uphold the Constitution and the high standards set by my esteemed predecessors.” “With all humility, I express my gratitude to every MP who supported my candidature cutting across party lines,” Naidu tweeted.

Venkaiah Naidu was today elected as the 13th Vice President of India. The former Union Minister was contesting against the joint Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Since the NDA has a majority in the Parliament, it was an easy win for Naidu. He won 516 votes against Gandhi’s 244. The 68-year-old politician had started his journey as a young party worker who would put up posters of political stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. The Vice President elect hails from a farmers’ family in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh and was a member of the AP Legislative Assembly which he held for two terms.

Voting for the vice presidential election ended this evening with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising their franchise. Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of the voting process, 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote. Two BJP leaders — Sanwarlal Jat and Vijay Goel — are hospitalised and could not vote, BJP leaders said. The NDA’s M Venkaiah Naidu is pitted against opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi. The strength of the electoral college comprising both elected and nominated MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is 790. There are two vacancies each in the LS and RS. One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.