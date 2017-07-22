TMC slams Prakash Javadekar for accusing it of pursuing divisive politics

Chatterjee, the state education minister, also denied allegations levelled by Javadekar that West Bengal remains absent in inter-state meet on education. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee today slammed Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of pursuing divisive politics. “What does he know about Bengal and its situation? They were making those vague statements as they are apprehensive of their own future after witnessing TMC’s rally yesterday,” Chatterjee told reporters here. TMC had organised a massive rally here yesterday in which Banerjee gave a call for ‘Oust BJP from India’.

“People of Bengal know the truth. They (BJP leaders) should first read the history of Bengal before making those baseless comments,” he said. In a programme here earlier today, Javadekar accused Banerjee of pursuing ‘divisive politics’. Chatterjee, the state education minister, also denied allegations levelled by Javadekar that West Bengal remains absent in inter-state meet on education.

“This is a complete lie. Our officers are always present in those meetings,” he said and charged the central government of taking decisions related to education unilaterally and trying to saffronise the entire education system of the country. Stating that education is a national agenda, Javadekar had said when his ministry organises inter-state meets, West Bengal is at times absent.

“Most of the ministers in Narendra Modi cabinet don’t have any work as all work is being done by Modi. That is why they make all these baseless comments,” Chatterjee said.