Tanmay Bhatt Snapchat meme controversy: Shashi Tharoor, Derek O Brien, Sanjay Jha apply dog filter to their pictures

Taking recent controversy involving AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhatt to all new level, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday tweeted a picture adding Snapchat’s dog filter to his photo. Tharoor wrote, “Attn all trolls: I took the Dog Filter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod.” Tharoor isn’t the only one to do this, some other politicians and celebrities including Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien, and Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha have also morphed their pictures with dog filter. “I love dogs; and you? #DogFilter @AllIndiaBakchod,” Sanjay Jha Tweeted. “It’s the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun,” O Brien tweeted. However, much before Derek, OML Founder CEO Vijay Nair had made a tweeted in same regards, “I will vote for any politician who uploads their photo with a dog filter.”

The posting of pictures comes a day after Mumbai Police Cyber Cell registered an FIR against comedy group AIB co-founder, Tanmay Bhat for morphing PM Narendra Modi’s picture with the dog filter. Tanmay’s meme, showing PM Modi using a dog filter, came under heavy criticism and went viral on Snapchat. The meme was posted on AIB’s official Twitter handle.

Any politician who would voluntarily upload their pic with a dog filter right now gets my vote. — Vijay Nair (@vijay_nair) July 14, 2017

However, AIB soon deleted after people started trolling them. A Twitter user, who found the tweet offensive, tagged Mumbai Police in his post and wrote, “Strict action should be taken against Tanmay Bhat and AIB for tweeting, posting a cheap joke against PM Narendra Modi.”The Mumbai police soon responded and replied by saying, “Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station.” Later an FIR was registered against Tanmay Bhatt.