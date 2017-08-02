Supreme Court awards two year jail to former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Neera Yadav in corruption case

The CBI undertook a probe following a 1998 Supreme Court order on a writ petition filed by the Noida Entrepreneur Association against the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority the previous year. (ANI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of former Uttar Pradesh chief Secretary and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Neera Yadav and awarded her two-year jail imprisonment in connection with the corruption and possessing disproportionate assets case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was the prosecuting agency against Neera Yadav, who was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment on November 20, 2012, in connection with the irregular allotment of plots in Noida while serving as the area’s chairperson-cum-chief executive officer from 1994 to 1995. The CBI undertook a probe following a 1998 Supreme Court order on a writ petition filed by the Noida Entrepreneur Association against the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) the previous year. The CBI investigated nearly 36 cases of irregular allotment or conversion of plots in Noida, and chargesheeted Yadav as well as the then serving IAS officer Rajiv Kumar in 2002. Yadav then surrendered before a CBI court in Ghaziabad. The court later ordered that Yadav be sent to the Dasna district jail, so she could serve her remaining sentence in the case. Yadav, a 1971 batch IAS officer, became Uttar Pradesh’s first woman chief secretary during the Samajwadi Party’s regime in 2005. She opted for voluntary retirement in 2008.