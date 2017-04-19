Shimla tragedy: 45 passengers reportedly dead after bus falls into Tons river

(ANI)

Around 45 people died in an ill-fated bus accident in the remote area of Nerwa in the Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh where the bus fell into river Tons today. The bus was enroute through Himachal carrying over 50 passengers. The rescue team rushed to the spot of the incident to help the people still trapped, rescue process is under way. According to the Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Rohan Chand Thakur, “the passengers were on their way from Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand to Tuni and the accident took place on the Uttarakhand-Himachal border in Himachal territory,” as quoted by PTI.

Medical teams along with the police and recue team were mobilised from Sirmaur and Shimla districts to help in the relief operation at the spot of the incident. DW Negi, SP Shimla earlier said, “43 bodies have been recovered and the search is on for the rest.”

Further details awaited.