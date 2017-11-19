Rajasthan government wants students, teachers to learn about love jihad; here is how

The Rajasthan government has asked schools in the state capital Jaipur to take students and teachers to a spiritual fair, where they can learn about ‘love jihad’. (Image: IE)

The Rajasthan government has asked schools in the state capital Jaipur to take students and teachers to a spiritual fair, where they can learn about ‘love jihad’. The organisers of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair(HSSF) have been contacting the government and private schools, asking them to attend the fair. Speaking to The Indian Express, Jaipur Additional District Education Officer Deepak Shukla said that the fair was conducted on the directions of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Vasudev Devnani and the schools, including both government and private, are being asked to help the organisers of the fair. He further said that the organisers of the fair have been contacting the schools but they can’t help without having due orders. So, the minister’s direction was to help the fair by sending the students. Each school has been asked to send two-three teachers to the fair.

But what’s noteworthy is not the fair itself, but what the fair is going to be all about. As per the report, the fair has been organised so that the students can learn about ‘Love Jihad’. The students will also be asked to take an oath on vegetarianism and declare cow as ‘national mother’ during the fair. It is a five-day long affair, with an aim to help students to become a part of social transformation and also to provide a platform for organisations, who have been engaged in their services of motivating and involving the public to become a part of this transformation. One of the themes of the fair is also patriotism. The fair has already begun and will end on 20th November.

A pamphlet on ‘Love Jihad’ is being distributed at the fair. The pamphlet talks about how prominent actors like Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan have been ensnaring Hindu women. It also says that it’s better to die in one’s own religion than converting. It also lists the places where ‘love jihad’ happens, including beauty parlours, mobile recharge shops, ladies tailors, Muslim hawkers, and few others. Another pamphlet about Christian missionaries is also being distributed. It talks about how Nagaland and Arunachal have become Christian majority states. Besides, the pamphlet talks about the terrorist training centres.

The report adds that a Bhartiya Hindu Sena stall has also been installed at the fair. This stall urges those attending the fair to commit themselves to the cause of making India, a Hindu nation and to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. There are few stalls of Gau Raksha Sewa Sansthan as well. These stalls also distribute pamphlets on evils of milk from Jersey cows. They also talk about how there is a possibility of contracting ailments such as cancer, diabetes and paralysis. Another stall, namely, Bharatiya Gau Kranti Manch talks about declaring cow as Rashtra Mata. They further demand the launch of a Union cow ministry and the death penalty for killing cows.