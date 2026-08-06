Rail passengers planning a journey between Telangana and Uttar Pradesh will have more travel options this September. To cater to the extra passenger rush, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the continuation of Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special train services through September 2026.

The Hyderabad–Gorakhpur route witnessed steady passenger demand throughout the year, particularly during weekends and festive periods.

With four additional weekly trips in each direction, the railway aims to provide extra capacity and improve seat availability for passengers.

Check out the complete schedule, operating dates, and stations covered by the Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special trains.

Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special trains: Schedule, route

The special train between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur (Train No. 07075) will run on September 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2026 (Friday).

The train has been extended for a total of four trips. Similarly, in the return direction, a special train from Gorakhpur to Hyderabad (Train No. 07076) will run on September 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2026 (Sunday). This service has also been extended for four trips.

Route and stations covered

The Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special train will pass through several stations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Starting from Hyderabad, the train will travel via Secunderabad Junction, Kazipet Junction, Peddapalli, Mancheral, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur Junction, Betul, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Bina Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki Junction and Gonda Junction, before reaching Gorakhpur Junction.

The route connects several major cities and railway junctions, offering convenient connectivity for passengers travelling between southern and northern India.

Better connectivity across four states

The Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special trains will offer passengers a direct rail link across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

By serving major junctions such as Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow City, the services will provide a convenient travel option and improve connectivity between southern and northern India.