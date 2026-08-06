Rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan is set to get a boost as Southern Railway has announced weekly special trains between Coimbatore and Jaipur to meet the additional travel demand.

A total of four special services will be operated in each direction between mid-August and early September. The trains will run as fully reserved Weekly Express Specials.

The services will connect major cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, providing an additional long-distance travel option.

Check out the train schedule, route and timings below.

Coimbatore – Jaipur Special Train – Full Schedule, route, timings

The Coimbatore–Jaipur Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06181) will run on August 13, 20, 27 and September 3 (Thursdays). The train will depart Coimbatore at 2.30 am and arrive in Jaipur at 1.25 pm on the third day of its journey.

In the return direction, the Jaipur–Coimbatore Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06182) will operate on August 16, 23, 30 and September 6 (Sundays). The train will leave Jaipur at 10.05 pm and reach Coimbatore at 8.30 am on the fourth day. A total of four services will be operated in each direction.

Route and important stations

The Coimbatore–Jaipur Weekly Express Special will pass through several major stations across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, improving rail connectivity between southern and northern India.

Some of the key halts include Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Kadapa, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Kacheguda, Nizamabad, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Jaipur.

The additional services are expected to provide more seats and a convenient travel option for passengers travelling between the two regions during the busy travel period.

Reservation details

Reservation for these fully reserved special trains opened at 8 am on August 6 from the Southern Railway end. Passengers are advised to book early as the services have been introduced to accommodate increased travel demand.