Rajasthan government approves bill to award death penalty for raping girls under 12 years of age

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

The Rajasthan government, on Friday, approved a bill under which those convicted of raping girls under 12 years of age, will be given a death penalty. The amendment bill was tabled in the Rajasthan assembly on Wednesday and was cleared on Friday. According to this bill, anyone who commits rape on a woman up to 12 years of age, should be punished with death or rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than fourteen years.

“Punishment for rape on a woman up to twelve years of age. Whoever commits rape on a woman up to twelve years of age shall be punished with death, or rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than fourteen years but which may extend to imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and shall also be liable to fine,” the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2018 states, while seeking to add section 376-AA in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It also seeks the addition of similar provision, 376-DD for gangrape. The government in its ‘Statement of Objects and Reasons’ to bring in this bill, said that such crimes are heinous and turn the life of the victim into hell.

“It has come to the notice of the State Government that the offence relating to child rape and child gang-rape are taking place every now and then. Such crimes are heinous and turn the life of the victim into hell,” it said.

The decision comes weeks after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, in a reply to the Budget debate in the Assembly, had announced that the state government will bring in more stringent punishment for such crimes.

Before Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh had cleared a similar bill last year. The Haryana Cabinet in February 2018 had also given nod to a proposal to bring in such a legislation. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra and Karnataka government are also considering the death penalty for child rapists.