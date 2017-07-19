Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi government favours big industrialists; wants pan India farm loan waiver

The Congress Vice President added that states which were run by his party had waived off loans given to farmers. (Twitter/Office of Rahul Gandhi)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi attacked the PM Narendra Modi led led central government while addressing a Kisan Aakrosh Rally in Banswara, Rajasthan. The Congress Vice President accused the government of being blind to the plight of farmers in the country and added that the BJP and the RSS are working to aid big industrialists. Rahul Gandhi while addressing the farmers said that it was only because of the pressure extended by the Congress Party on the BJP that the government waived off loans of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi, using the rally as a platform to pressurise the Centre, also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nation wide farm loan waiver. The Congress Vice President added that states which were run by his party had waived off loans given to farmers, according to news channel India Today.

Rahul Gandhi also took on the government over the Goods and Services Tax and said that the Modi government’s GST was hurting small businessmen and that the government did not address concerns raised by the Congress party while drafting the GST Bill. The Congress Vice President also said that the BJP was trying to take credit for the GST, even though it was the Congress Party which had initially worked on the GST.

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to hold similar Kisan Aakrosh rallies in other BJP ruled states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Farmers linked to Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, demanding a farm loan waiver, have launched indefinite sit-in strikes in eight cities in the state namely Ajmer, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar and Udaipur, according to news wire service IANS.