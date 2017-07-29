Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi ji cannot see the corruption of Chhattisgarh CM

“Modi ji gives long speeches on corruption, but he cannot see the corruption of Chhattisgarh CM,” Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Chhattisgarh said that the name of the state Chief Minister Raman Singh and his family was also referred to in the Panama Paper scandal, but no action has been taken against them by the Centre. ANI quoted Gandhi as saying, “Pakistan PM had to resign as his name was in Panama papers, Chhattisgarh CM and family’s name was also in it, but no action has been taken.” Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. There he met farmers who have allegedly been displaced by the Bastar Steel Plant project. It was followed by a rally on the same day. Addressing the gathering, he targetted PM Narendra Modi. “Modi ji gives long speeches on corruption, but he cannot see the corruption of Chhattisgarh CM,” said Gandhi, as per news agency ANI. In his visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet Congress workers, leaders and representatives of various delegations, as announced by him on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi further targetted Modi on demonetisation that took place last year. In his speech, he taunted the PM’s move to demonetise the old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and said that move only troubled poor class of people and not rich class. The women of nation had small amount of money saved for unforeseen events, farmers were buying seeds in cash, small businessman were dealing in cash and so on, but on November 8, PM Modi appeared on television and said that the money in your pocket is a waste now. It leads to poor people stand in long queues outside the banks, while the rich people headed towards the back side of the banks and exchanged their currencies. This should not be done, Rahul Gandhi said in the ANI video.

However, coming back to the farmers of Bastar, he said Congress party is with them and it will become their voice against any harm caused to them.