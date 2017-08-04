Privilege motion against Sushma Swaraj speech at Rajya Sabha by Opposition: Full text

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Image: PTI)

Opposition parties moved a Privilege Motion against External Minister Sushma Swaraj today, alleging that her speech in Rajya Sabha on ‘India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners’ was false with an intent to mislead the House, according to Indian Express. In her speech in the Parliament on Thursday, Swaraj had talked about the ongoing standoff with China in Sikkim sector and also on Pakistan.

Here is the Full Text of privilege motion Under Rule 188:

We seek to draw your kind and urgent attention to the statement given by Smt Sushma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs on 3rd August 2017, during the reply to short duration discussion on “India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners” which was fallacious with an intent to mislead the House. During the discussion, many members had raised the issue of deteriorating relations with our neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan. Shri Anand Sharma had specifically raised the issue that Prime Minister had visited Pakistan while returning from Afghanistan on an unscheduled visit to wish Mr Nawaz Sharif on his birthday on 25th December 2015 but in response to which India was greeted by one of the worst terrorist attacks on its air force base in Pathankot immediately thereafter on 2nd January 2016.

However, while replying to the discussion, Smt Sushma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs stated that India was having very cordial relations with Pakistan and was engaged in peace talks with Pakistan since the formation of NDA government till the encounter of Burhan Wani (which happened on 8th July 2016) after which Pakistan PM Shri Nawaz Sharif declared him to be a freedom fighter and then the relations deteriorated.

This statement is totally false because as mentioned earlier, immediately after PM’s visit to Lahore on 25th December 2015, Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by Pakistan based terrorists on 2nd January 2016. There was an increase in terrorist violence especially against the security forces immediately thereafter which can be seen from the following table containing a list of major incidents of terrorist violence in J&K from January 2016 to August 2016, i.e, before Burhan Wani’s death.

The incidents of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LOC) also increased to 583 in 2014, 405 in 2015 and 449 in 2016. Minister for External Affairs has misled the House by giving a false statement on the floor of the House that the relations with Pakistan were improving till Burhan Wani was killed.