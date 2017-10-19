Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys Diwali greetings to crew members of INSV Tarini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conveyed Diwali greetings to the crew of INSV Tarini via video call. (Narendra Modi/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conveyed Diwali greetings to the crew of INSV Tarini via video call. The prime minister tweeted:” You would be happy to know that INSV Tarini is approaching their first stop in Fremantle, Australia.” Modi said it is expected that INSV Tarini will reach there on 22nd of this month. PM Modi also wished birthday to Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi and Lt Payal Gupta. In a historic feat, an all-woman team of the Navy had embarked on a journey to circumnavigate the globe for the first time ever by an Indian crew. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who flagged off the journey, had called it a “historic” day for the country. The first such expedition by the Indian Navy, ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, was flagged off after a ceremony at the INS Mandovi Boat Pool near Goa, PTI reports.

Captained by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, Navika Sagar Parikrama team include are Lt. Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lt. P Swathi, Lt. Vijaya Devi, Lt. Payal Gupta and Lt. B Aishwarya.

Hailing the initiative as ambitious and arduous, Sitharaman had earlier, said, “It is an opportunity that no one easily gets to be amongst these inspired and motivated women. I appreciate the Navy for the initiative. I appreciate all the mentors who have been instrumental in inspiring, motivating and training these fascinating women.”

Six-member women crew is circumnavigating the globe on an India-built sail boat, INSV Tarini, which is being skippered by Lt Commander Vartika Joshi. Expressing her satisfaction, Defence Minister Sitharaman said, “This is not an occasion which happens once in five years or once in 10 years. It’s a historic day for India and its navigation history. Globally, I think our women stand out for doing something which most navies haven’t even thought of.”