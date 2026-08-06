The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a detailed investigation into the mid-air incident involving Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi. The aircraft’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders are now in the regulator’s custody.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated the DGCA would examine the evidence to establish “how and why” the incident happened. The findings will be made public once the facts are established, as reported by ANI.

The aircraft was moved to a separate hangar immediately after landing in Delhi and key evidence secured for examination.

Meanwhile, all 13 passengers admitted to hospital after the August 4 incident have been discharged, as per Air India’s latest update on X. Four crew members continue to be under medical supervision.

DGCA to establish the cause of the incident

Naidu said the aviation regulator was alerted immediately and asked to do a thorough investigation.

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“The data recorder, the voice recorder, everything is in the possession of DGCA,” Naidu stated.

“They will thoroughly investigate how and why this incident happened. Only when we have the facts in front of us, we are going to make it public,” he further added, as quoted by ANI.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had also confirmed through PIB that the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder were secured for detailed examination.

What happened on AI2379?



Air India flight AI2379 was travelling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it experienced a “momentary altitude variation”, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Airbus A320neo subsequently stabilised and continued its journey before landing safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

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Air India described the incident as a “sudden loss of altitude during cruise”.

“After the momentary event, the aircraft continued normally and landed safely in Delhi at 11:07 hrs IST,” an Air India spokesperson said. The aircraft, registered as VT-EXO, was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, two pilots and six cabin crew.

All 13 passengers discharged

Air India said in an update issued at 3:30 pm on August 5 that all 13 passengers admitted to hospital after the incident had been discharged. Four crew members remained under medical care.

Naidu said medical teams attended to passengers and crew immediately after the aircraft landed. Those requiring further treatment were shifted to Medanta and Fortis hospitals.

Naidu praises cabin crew

The minister also praised the cabin crew for continuing to assist passengers despite suffering injuries themselves.

“They have been very brave,” Naidu said.

He said the aircraft had around another hour of flying time following the incident and crew members continued assisting passengers during the remaining journey.

Air India said it would continue supporting those affected and their families and cooperate with authorities as the DGCA investigation progresses.