In a major reform aimed at improving ease of doing business and encouraging more private participation in rail freight, Indian Railways has approved a new licensing framework for Container Train Operators (CTOs).

The changes will allow operators to run container trains across the entire Indian Railways network with a single All India licence instead of obtaining separate permissions for different route categories.

The revised rules, approved under the Model Concession Agreement (MCA), are expected to simplify the licensing process, reduce compliance costs and make rail freight more efficient for industries across the country. The changes will come into effect after a Gazette notification is issued.

One licence to operate across the country

One of the biggest changes under the new policy is the removal of the existing route-wise licensing system.

Earlier, Container Train Operators had to obtain licences based on different categories of railway routes, making expansion more complicated. With the new framework, operators can access the entire Indian Railways network under a single All India licence, subject to approval by the Ministry of Railways.

The change is expected to make it easier for companies to expand their services and improve rail freight connectivity across India.

Uniform registration fee, no renewal charges

Indian Railways has also simplified the fee structure. All new applicants will now pay a uniform, non-refundable registration fee of ₹25 crore, replacing the earlier system of different fees for different licence categories.

The policy also removes extension charges. After the initial 20-year concession period, operators with satisfactory performance can extend their licence for another 20 years without paying any extension fee. No fee will be charged for future extensions either.

Relief for existing operators

The reforms also provide relief to companies already operating container trains.

Operators holding Category I licences can continue under their existing agreements until the concession period ends. When they renew under the new licensing system, no additional fee will be charged.

Meanwhile, operators under Category II, III and IV licences can continue under their current agreements until expiry or choose to switch early to the new All India licence. In either case, they will have to pay ₹15 crore, which is the difference between the new registration fee of ₹25 crore and the ₹10 crore already paid under the previous system.

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How the new rules will benefit businesses and freight movement

– Easier expansion for operators: With a single All India licence, Container Train Operators can expand services across the Indian Railways network without obtaining separate route-wise permissions.

– Lower logistics costs: A simpler licensing process and wider rail connectivity are expected to make freight transportation more efficient, helping businesses reduce transport costs.

– Relief for MSMEs: More rail freight options could particularly benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which rely on cost-effective logistics.

– Less pressure on roads: As more container cargo shifts from road to rail, the reforms are expected to ease highway congestion, reduce fuel consumption and cut carbon emissions.