Presidential Election 2017 schedule: Here’s how the event will unfold on Monday

It becomes important to know that how things will unfold on the d-day for Meira Kumar and Ram Nath Kovind. (PTII)

Presidential Election 2017 schedule: The crucial Presidential Election 2017 is all set to take place on Monday, July 17, i.e. tomorrow. While Amit Shah-led NDA has fielded the low profile Ram Nath Kovind, the united opposition led by Congress has pinned its hope on former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Experts believe that tomorrow’s election can be a real close one, keeping in mind the unity which has been displayed by opposition parties after a very long time. However, some also believe that election will be a cakewalk for NDA’s Kovind, given the fact that numbers favour him in an overwhelming manner. All in all, opposition’s unity will be put to test and it will be worth watching as to what kind of competition opposition parties pose to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi combo. While we have explained the process of The Presidential Elections in an earlier post (read it here), it becomes important to know that how things will unfold on the d-day for Meira Kumar and Ram Nath Kovind.

– 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 543 from the Lok Sabha, and 4,120 MLAs from state Assemblies will go to vote to elect the new President of India.

– The polling will begin at 10 am in the morning and will continue till 5 pm in the evening.

– The voting will take place at 32 different polling stations across the country

– The Member of Parliaments will cast their votes in New Delhi only, one polling station has been made at Sansad Bhawan.

– The MLAs will vote at state Assemblies only, 31 state Assemblies across the country will have arrangements where lawmakers will vote to elect the new president.

– It is worth mentioning that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who are still serving as Member of Parliaments, will vote at their respective assemblies only.

– 33 observers have been appointed by the EC to oversee the conduct of the election.

– While two observers will be present in the Parliament House, one each will be deployed in the respective state assemblies.