The US government will invest $3 billion in critical minerals and battery projects as President Donald Trump seeks to increase domestic production and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign supply chains. Trump announced the investments at a meeting with over 200 mining executives, educators, investors and lawmakers at the US State Department.

He said the US needed to strengthen its position in the global minerals industry. “We’re reclaiming America’s rightful place as the mineral superpower of the world,” Trump said at the roundtable, according to Reuters report.

The package includes funding from the US Department of Defense and the US Export-Import Bank. The government will support projects linked to battery materials, rare earths and other minerals that are important for defence, automobiles and advanced technology.

One of the largest commitments is a $1.4 billion conditional loan from the Defence Department’s Office of Strategic Capital to Sila Nanotechnologies, reported Reuters. The company makes components used in lithium-ion batteries.

The Office of Strategic Capital also approved a $400 million conditional loan for Sunrise Energy Metals, which is developing a scandium project in Australia. It also approved a $150 million conditional loan for Niron Magnetics, a company developing magnets without relying on rare-earth materials, as reported by Reuters.

The US Export-Import Bank will provide another $58 million in financing for Westwater Resources, Global Advanced Metals and 5E Advanced Materials, reported Reuters.

Trump said critical minerals were important to US economic and military strength. “Critical minerals are the raw materials of American strength that power everything from advanced weaponry to automobiles, and we want these essential products to be mined, refined and made right here in the USA,” he said.

US’ investment details

The Trump administration wants the US to produce more of the minerals it needs instead of depending heavily on overseas suppliers. Critical minerals such as rare earths, tungsten, germanium and scandium are used in products ranging from fighter aircraft and armoured vehicles to precision-guided missiles and infrared sensors, reported Reuters.

The issue has also become more important because of the US-China supply chain relationship. China has a major role in the global mining and processing of several strategic minerals.

The Trump administration says decades of Chinese investment helped Beijing build a dominant position in the sector. Washington now wants to expand US mining, processing and manufacturing capacity.

National security is another major reason behind the push. The White House wants more mineral supplies to replenish weapons stockpiles that have been depleted during the five-month-old conflict with Iran, according to Reuters report.

US forces have used large numbers of precision-guided missiles and air-defence interceptors during the conflict. Defence officials and lawmakers have warned that rebuilding some weapons inventories could take years because production capacity remains limited.

The Trump administration has disputed reports of major shortages. The government has also taken several other steps to strengthen the US minerals sector since Trump returned to office.

The administration has launched a $12 billion strategic minerals stockpile, reported Reuters. It has also backed equity investments in companies developing US mines and processing facilities and sought to reduce defence contractors’ dependence on Chinese mineral supplies.

How will the US mining industry benefit?

The US Department of Energy on Friday brought representatives from all 14 accredited US mining schools together as part of the administration’s effort to attract more students to the sector. The department announced $100 million in grants for mining education programmes. It also set a goal of doubling the number of mining-related graduates at US universities within two years, reported Reuters.

Assistant Energy Secretary Audrey Robertson said the country needed changes in the way it encouraged students to enter the industry. “We need to work on some systemic changes to how we as a nation want to offer our brightest students an opportunity to participate in this industry,” Robertson said, as reported by Reuters.

The Pentagon will also provide $80 million for projects at three US mining schools. The focus on education reflects another problem facing the US mining industry. Expanding domestic production requires not only mines and processing facilities but also workers with the skills needed to operate them.

US officials have pointed to China’s large network of mining universities as one advantage that has supported its position in the global minerals industry. Several companies that are developing US mineral projects also attended Trump’s meeting.

Lithium Americas, which is developing a major US lithium mine, was represented at the event. NioCorp, which is developing a scandium mine for defence-related supply, also attended. Energy Fuels, which received a $725 million conditional loan from the Office of Strategic Capital in June, was another participant, reported Reuters.

MP Materials CEO Jim Litinsky gave Trump magnets produced at the company’s Texas plant for General Motors.

Tom Albanese, chairman of American Ocean Minerals, also gave Trump a gold replica of a seabed mineral nodule. The company hopes to develop deep-sea mining operations in the Pacific.

Trump has previously hinted that his administration could move ahead with international seabed mining licences, potentially bypassing the UN-backed International Seabed Authority, reported Reuters.