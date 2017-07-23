How this farmer went from pauper to prince in the wink of an eye, courtesy Rs 20 lakh diamond in dirt

In a jaw-dropping incident, the life of a farmer came full circle after he found a diamond worth at least Rs 15 lakh in a piece of land that he had taken on lease. (Representational Photo: Reuters)

In a jaw-dropping incident, the life of a farmer came full circle after he found a diamond worth at least Rs 15 lakh in a piece of land that he had taken on lease. Suresh Yadav, a 40-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh who owns a few acres of land in Bundelkhand’s Panna region had been facing repeated crop losses for years. He handed over his farm business to his son and started mining recently for which he took the small portion of land from district administration of Bundelkhand for a mere Rs 250.

Yadav was quoted by the Times of India as saying that he was not able to improve his family’s financial condition through farming because of erratic weather conditions. Last year, he handed over his small farmland to his son and decided to take a mine on lease in Pati Krishna Kalyanpura to try his luck. Little did he know that he will strike a fortune and actually end up digging out a diamond. As per the report by TOI, Yadav dug out a 5.82 carat diamond and as per diamond experts who examined the stone, the gem is worth Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh. District mining officer Santosh Singh was quoted as saying that experts have valued diamond as of good quality and that it will be auctioned according to government norms.

Monsoon is believed to be the perfect time to begin mining, and when the rains hit his the area, Yadav was quick to start digging and he was lucky to stumble across the diamond. However, this story of a farmer who went from rags to riches is not one of its kind. As per the report, Anant Singh Yadav in the year 2015, had found a diamond that was almost twice as big as Suresh’s. The then diamond officer had fixed the price of the 12.93 carat gem at Rs 2 lakh per carat.