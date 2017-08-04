Police joins hands with Uber for women’s safety

Commuters can soon access Delhi Polices mobile safety application for women ‘Himmat while travelling in any of cab aggregator Ubers taxis via Ubers mobile application. (Reuters)

Commuters can soon access Delhi Polices mobile safety application for women ‘Himmat while travelling in any of cab aggregator Ubers taxis via Ubers mobile application. Himmat is a mobile application which was launched by the Delhi Police through which women can alert police in case of any emergency. By joining hands with the cab aggregator, Delhi Police hopes to increase the reach of the application. “Through this initiative, Uber joins hands with the law enforcement agency to add one more layer of safety for women riders using Uber,” Uber said in a statement on Friday. In the first phase of the partnership, Uber will develop a permanent in-app access for Himmat app, including a link to download it from app store.

The second phase will allow users to directly access the Himmat app from within the Uber app. “Through this partnership with Uber, we believe more women riders in Delhi will be sensitised about the availability of this assistance at hand. In addition to the Emergency Button in the Uber app, riders will now have one more touch point to access the police helpline in case of an emergency,” Sanjay Baniwal, Special Commissioner Police, Women Safety, said. Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Head of Public Policy, Uber said: “Combining access to the Himmat app through Uber is a big step towards strengthening the safety net available to lakhs of women riders.”