PM Narendra Modi US visit Live Updates: PM Modi lands in Washington DC, to discuss wide range of issues with President Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi US visit Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi lands in Washington DC (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi US visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington DC today in the second leg of his visit. During in meeting with President Donald Trump, both leaders are expected to discuss on wide range of issues. During their first face to face meeting, both leaders are expected to focus on ongoing cooperation in areas of defence partnership and counter-terrorism in the Indo-Pacific region, apart from trade and law enforcement, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was quoted as saying by IANS. The PM had left on a three day visit on Saturday. In the first leg of his visit he landed in Porugal where his discussed wide range of issues with his Portugal counterpart Antonio Costa. Earlier Indian foreign secretary S. Jaishankar reached Washington to meet senior officials in the US administration and lay groundwork for the Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meeting. He met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday and both sides focused on areas of convergence.

Here is the live update of PM Narendra Modi’s US visit

7:22 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Willard hotel in Washington, where he would stay during his visit. Several NRIs have gathered near the hotel, reports Republic TV.

7:10 am: PM Narendra Modi meeting people from Indian community at the Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC.

6:51 am: PM Modi cames out of his plane, shakes hands with officials.

6:45am: PM Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC on the second leg of his three nation visit.

6:30 am: Indians gather at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC to welcome PM Narendra Modi chant “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai”.