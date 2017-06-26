Narendra Modi Donald Trump meeting Live Updates: Ahead of meet with POTUS, PM holds talks with James Mattis, Rex Tillerson

PM Narendra Modi Donald Trump meeting Live Updates: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to boost Indo-US strategic ties ahead of the Indian leader’s first meeting with President Donald Trump.

PM Narendra Modi Donald Trump meeting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected begin their first-ever meeting at 1.20 am (IST). The two leaders will issue a joint press statement at around 2.45 am, various media reports said. PM Modi and President Trump are expected to speak on various issues of mutual interest ranging from terrorism, environment, to trade ties between the two nations. The meeting gains significance as Trump will meet Modi for the first time, with the US President organising a working dinner for the latter – the first for a foreign leader inside the White House under the new administration. In the major highlights so far, Modi has already addressed the Indian diaspora in US, and has held a meeting with CEOs of top companies in the country. The Prime Minister had met 21 top US Inc CEOs and thereafter addressed a 600-strong Indian diaspora. The top priorities that are likely to figure today in the meet with the US president include defence, US H1B visa, China policies and more.

Here are the Live Updates of the Modi-Trump meet as they happen:

9.37 pm: PMO India Tweets: Mr. Rex Tillerson, @StateDept Secretary held discussions with PM Narendra Modi.

9.20 pm: US Secretary of State calls on PM Modi: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to boost Indo-US strategic ties ahead of the Indian leader’s first meeting with President Donald Trump. Tillerson met Modi at the Hotel Willard Intercontinental, where the Indian prime minister is staying. Earlier, US Defence Secretary James Mattis had also called on Modi. Ahead of Modi’s visit to Washington, Tillerson had said that the trip would strengthen the Indo-US relationship and help advance the common interest in fighting terrorism and promoting economic growth.

9.15 pm: The Guardian drones were requested by Indian Navy, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform last year. The Guardian has cutting edge technologies that do not do not exist in the current Indian Navy arsenal.

9.10 pm: The designation of India being a “major defence partner” was decided by the previous Obama Administration, and formally approved by the Congress. According to General Atomics, the Predator Guardian UAV, a variant of the Predator B, can be used for wide-area, long-endurance maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

9.05 pm: PTI reports that Mattis met Modi at the Hotel Willard Intercontinental, where the Indian prime minister is staying. Senior Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present at the meeting. While the deal on the 22 Guardian worth between USD two to three billion has not been formally announced, it is considered to be a “game changer” for the US-India relations as it operationalises the status of “major defence partner”.

8.55 pm: PM Modi meets US Defence Secretary James Mattis: US Defence Secretary James Mattis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today amid reports that America will sell 22 Guardian drones to India to bolster its surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities. The meeting between Mattis and Prime Minister Modi came ahead of the latter’s maiden meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Mattis met Modi at the Hotel Willard Intercontinental, where the Indian prime minister is staying.

8.40 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet at the Oval Office of the White House for 20-minutes between 3.50 p.m. and 4.10 p.m. (EST) (that is tentatively between 1.20 a.m. and 1.40 a.m.IST on Tuesday June 27). As per an official advisory issued, this 20-minute meeting will be followed by an hour-long delegation-level talks between the two sides from 4.10 p.m. to 5.10 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 1.40 a.m. and 2.40 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27) in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

8.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump proceed to the Rose Garden to deliver a joint opening statements to the media between 5.10 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 2.40 a.m. and 3 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27).

8.20 pm: After the joint statements to the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and their respective delegations will attend a cocktail reception hosted by Vice President Mike Pence on the State Floor of the White House between 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 3 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27). This will be followed by a dinner hosted by President Trump for the Indian Prime Minister and his delegation at the same venue (State Floor) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (EST) (i.e. 3.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. IST on Tuesday June 27). After the dinner, Prime Minister Modi will leave for his hotel.