Petitioner in a response to Supreme Court cites Centre’s affidavit, says government claim is exaggerated

The petitioner has claimed that the figures provided by the government are false and exaggerated. (Source: PTI)

A petitioner has challenged the claims of the Centre over its move of making the Aadhaar Card mandatory for availing benefits of schemes in the Supreme Court. The petitioner has claimed that the gains claimed by the government over gains from Direct Benefit Scheme (DBT) because of Aadhaar details are not true. The petitioner in a rejoinder submitted to the Apex Court on Friday has cited the affidavit filed by the government in the case. According to the government’s affidavit the savings listed through DBT by the government for the two-year period, from 2014 to 2016, are Rs 49,560 crore. The petitioner has claimed that the figures provided by the government are false and exaggerated. The court will now hear the matter on June 27, according to an Indian Express report.

The Centre has claimed that the Direct Benefit Scheme have come from four schemes which are 1) Public Distribution System (PDS), 2) Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), 3) National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) scheme and 4) Pratyaksha Hastantrit Labh (PAHAL). Money saved under other schemes have been saved under the head of ‘others’. The petitioner claims that the figures in each case are disputed, as the methodology of computation has not been revealed by the government and due to this, there is doubt over the amount of benefits accrued by the centre. The petitioner has contended that the savings were actually gross savings because the data does not show that costs were factored in the tabulation of the data, IE reported.

The petitioner has claimed that the savings from PAHAL alone were calculated at Rs 26,408 crore for the period 2014-17. The petitioner has claimed that according to an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General for April-December 2015 stated that most of the benefits came from the fall of the price of LPG in the international market. As per the CAG report nearly 92 percent of the benefit came from the fall in price and only 8 percent of the profits came from other initiatives including DBT, as per the report.