If you hold the shares of Gillette India, then August will be an important month for you as the company’s shares will turn ex-dividend by mid-August, and beneficiaries are likely to receive the payout at the end of September, subject to shareholder approval.

If approved, Gillette India’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 240 per share. In case you hold the company’s stock or wish to purchase it, here are the details you should know about its dividend payout.

Gillette India: Dividend record date & payment date

The Procter & Gamble subsidiary will check its record books on August 24 to determine the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 60 per share of face value Rs 10 each. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s ensuing annual general meeting, which is scheduled for August 31.

This means that if an investor sells their share on or before this date, they won’t be eligible for the said dividend payout. If approved, eligible shareholders will receive the payment by September 30.

Readers must note that Gillette India had initially set the dividend payment date as September 18, but later revised it to September 30.

Prior to this, the company had announced a special dividend of Rs 120 per share in February and an interim dividend of Rs 60 per share in January.

Gillette India: Q1 FY27 result

The grooming products company posted its Q1 FY27 net profit at Rs 159 crore, rising 9.6% year-on-year from Rs 145 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 783 crore, increasing nearly 11% YoY from Rs 706 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Gillette India share price

Over the past one week, Gillette India’s stock has fallen by over 1%, while over the past one month it has declined by nearly 3%. Looking at the longer time frame, over the past six months, its share price has declined by 11%.