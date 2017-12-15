Parliament winter session 2017: Modi government to take up these key bills 

The Cabinet will also consider the National Medical Commission Bill to replace the controversial Medical Council of India with a new commission.

With Gujarat Assembly Elections last phase ending on Thursday the Union Cabinet will take up for approval on Friday a slew of bills including the Muslim Women bill which will make instant triple talaq a penal offense. The offense will account for three years of imprisonment. It is also reported that the change in the Negotiable Instruments Act is also listed for the Cabinet approval. The act will tighten its regulations on bouncing of cheques and other promissory notes. It is planning to ban an offender from appealing a trial court’s order until the offender has deposited some amount of the disputed sum.

The Cabinet will also consider the National Medical Commission Bill to replace the controversial Medical Council of India with a new commission. The bill will steer medical education in the country. It is also set to consider Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill which will treat a trafficked person who gets into prostitution as a victim rather than an offender. The bill will also propose punishment up to 14 years for the traffickers. Cabinet considering the advice of the Delhi BJP unit, NDA government will consider extending the exemption granted to “illegal constructions” in the national capital territory until December 31, 2020 under the NCT of Delhi (Special Laws Provision) Act 2014. The rules regulating the use of land in Delhi lapses in January 1, 2018.

The cabinet is also set to consider the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which will simplify the rules for “ease of doing business” by incorporating changes suggested by a five-member committee. A bill to replace GST ordinance will also need approval from the Cabinet so that it can be introduced in the winter session of Parliament. Besides legislation, the Cabinet’s agenda contains a special package for the leather and footwear industry,continuation of Centrally sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission until March 31, 2020, and a new North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme.