Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Rajouri LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, army retaliates strongly

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote region of the Poonch district and Manjakote in Rajouri, reported ANI. Pakistani troop fired indiscriminately at Indian Army posts along the LoC. The Army retaliated strongly to Pakistan’s unprovoked firing. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri sector over the past 24 hours. On Sunday, a soldier was killed in unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by the Pakistani army on Indian troop post, said a defence spokesperson. Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer, 35-year-old from border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, was hit during the firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops on the Indian forward posts, the spokesman told PTI.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector at around 1330 hours today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” he added.

