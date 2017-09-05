Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, International Border

The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. (Representative Image/PTI)

Pakistan today violated ceasefire twice by firing on forward posts across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Poonch and Jammu districts respectively, forcing Indian forces to retaliate. In Poonch, there was unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side at Degwar and Maldalyan areas, a police officer said. He said the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the provocation. “The firing has stopped”, the officer said. This is second consecutive day that the Pakistan Army opening fire along the LoC.

Earlier, Pakistan Rangers opened fire on forward areas along the IB after the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid and killed a terrorist at S H Way post in Jammu district’s Arnia today, a BSF official said. Yesterday, the Pakistan Army initiated firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along the LoC. On September 1, BSF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh died after suffering injuries due to enemy fire from across the Line of Control while he was deployed at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector.

On August 30, Pakistani troops initiated firing and shelling from across the border in Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas. Three days before that, five civilians, including a woman and two minor boys, were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Shahpur belt of Poonch district. This followed the killing of three Pakistani Rangers by the BSF after the force’s jawan was injured in sniper fire along the IB in Jammu. The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Till August 1, there were 285 violations by Pakistani forces while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to Army figures.

Eleven people, including 9 soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in Pakistani ceasefire violations in the month of July, according to the data. There were 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which 4 people, including 3 jawans, were killed and 12 injured. In May, there were 79 ceasefire violations, according to officials.