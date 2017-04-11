Now, Narendra Modi Government to decide on how much you eat on your plate

In his monthly programme on March 26, the Prime Minister had expressed concern on wastage of food. (Reuters)

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern of wastage of food in his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the NDA Government is planning to fix sizes of dishes in restaurants and five-star hotels, a report by ‘Hindustan Times’ has said. In his monthly programme on March 26, the Prime Minister had expressed concern on wastage of food, saying it was quite “unfortunate”. Narendra Modi had also said that he knows of several youngsters who are using technology and helping prevent wastage of food in the country.

The paper had also quoted Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as saying that those who have capacity to eat to idlis, the why should four be served to them, which they may not be able to eat resulting in wastage of food. As per the report the draft bill is with the law ministry for consideration.

The consumer affair ministry had recently said that the service tax on food bill was not necessary, and customers had the option of not paying it if they were unhappy with services of the hotels.

Earlier this year, the AAP Government in Delhi had instructed all eateries in the national capital to put placard stating, “’Service charge is voluntary’. However, there were complaints that some restaurants were making all customers pay services charges irrespective of whether or not they were happy with the services.

Few days back, the Calcutta High Court had refused to restore a contract of a catering firm to supply food to New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express. The company was stripped of its responsibility on complaints of selling stale eatables to passengers in the train. The court had denied interim relief of restoring R K Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd’s contract.

